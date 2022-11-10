Johnson (hip) is off the injury report for Thursday's game against the Pelicans.
Johnson has seen elevated run when teammates are sidelined, and that could continue Thursday. Damian Lillard (calf) has already been ruled out, while Jerami Grant (ankle) and Jusuf Nurkic (adductor) are questionable.
