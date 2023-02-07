Johnson (ankle) won't play Monday night against the Bucks, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.
Johnson was previously added to the injury report as doubtful, and the team has since announced that he won't take the court. This shouldn't be a big loss for the Trail Blazers, as the Tennessee product hasn't seen any action since Jan. 28.
