Johnson will miss Friday's game against the Warriors due to a non-COVID illness.

Johnson is part of a long injury report for Portland Friday, with Justise Winslow (ankle) and Gary Payton (conditioning) notably out while Jusuf Nurkic (calf) is listed as probable for the contest. Shaedon Sharpe will likely receive expanded run on the wing Friday and is a worthwhile streaming option. Johnson's next chance to play will come Monday against Detroit.