Johnson (hip) will miss Saturday's game against the Jazz.
Saturday marks Johnson's eighth straight absence due to a hip pointer injury. However, when the Trail Blazers are fully healthy Johnson doesn't factor into their nightly rotation so his absence will not be missed all too much.
