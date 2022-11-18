Johnson (hip) will not suit up for Thursday's game against the Nets, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.
Johnson will miss his sixth consecutive contest due to the lingering hip injury. His next chance to suit up will come on Saturday against the Jazz.
