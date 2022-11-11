Johnson will sit out Thursday's game against the Pelicans due to a left hip pointer injury, after initially not being on the injury report.
Johnson will be a surprise absence for Thursday after being a late re-addition to the injury report due to a lingering left hip issue. His next opportunity to suit up will come on Saturday against the Mavericks
