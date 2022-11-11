Johnson (hip) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Mavericks.
Johnson has missed two consecutive games due to a left hip pointer, and it's unclear if he'll take the floor against Dallas. If Johnson remains sidelined, Nassir Little and Justise Winslow (ankle) would be candidates for increased minutes Saturday.
