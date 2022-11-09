Johnson is questionable to play in Wednesday's game versus the Hornets due to a left hip injury, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Johnson has received sporadic minutes this season, evidenced by his DNP in Monday's game against the Heat after playing 31 minutes in Saturday's matchup with the Suns. The Trail Blazers have a back-to-back on Wednesday and Thursday against the Hornets and Pelicans, respectively. Johnson may miss at least one of those games.
