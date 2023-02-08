Johnson (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Warriors.
Johnson is questionable to miss his second straight game Wednesday with a right ankle sprain. However, he hasn't played since Jan. 28, even when available, so his injury status shouldn't affect Portland's rotation.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Keon Johnson: Officially out Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Keon Johnson: Unlikely to play Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Keon Johnson: Gets green light•
-
Trail Blazers' Keon Johnson: Might not play Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Keon Johnson: Out Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Keon Johnson: Another two steals Monday•