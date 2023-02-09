Johnson (ankle) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Warriors.
Johnson will miss a second straight game with a sprained right ankle, however, he has not appeared in a game since Jan. 28 and looks to be out of the rotation. His next chance to suit up will come Friday against the Thunder.
