Johnson closed with 20 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and six assists in 31 minutes during Monday's 124-90 loss to the Pelicans.

With Damian Lillard (calf) and Anfernee Simons (foot) still out, Johnson was poised for another increased role Monday, but Cam Reddish's (back) departure opened up even more opportunities for the second-year guard, who took advantage by scoring a team- and season-high 20 points while tying his season-best mark with six dimes. As long as the aforementioned trio remains sidelined, Johnson should continue to be on fantasy radars and might even slide into the starting lineup moving forward.