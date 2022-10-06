The Trail Blazers are exercising Johnson's 2023-24 team option, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Johnson averaged 9.7 points, 2.9 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 25.5 minutes over 22 games for Portland last season after being traded from the Clippers. Johnson will have another team option in 2024-25 before becoming a restricted free agent. The second-year guard has two years more years of team control after this season to earn a long-term contract with the team.
