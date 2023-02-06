Johnson is doubtful for Monday's matchup against the Bucks due to a right ankle sprain.
It's unclear when Johnson suffered the injury, as he hasn't appeared in an NBA game since Jan. 28. He recently missed back-to-back contests due to an illness, but he didn't see any playing time in either of Portland's past two contest since he cleared the aliment.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Keon Johnson: Gets green light•
-
Trail Blazers' Keon Johnson: Might not play Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Keon Johnson: Out Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Keon Johnson: Another two steals Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Keon Johnson: Drills three in return•
-
Trail Blazers' Keon Johnson: Active Thursday•