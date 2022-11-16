Johnson (hip) won't play in Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Johnson will miss a fifth straight matchup while tending to a left hip injury. His next chance to return to the floor looms Thursday versus Brooklyn.
