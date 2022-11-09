Johnson (hip) won't take the floor Wednesday versus the Hornets, Aaron J. Fentress of The Oregonian reports.
Johnson was part of a trio of Trail Blazers who saw their statuses drop from probable to questionable and finally to out ahead of Wednesday's tilt. He should return to a bench role when healthy, with his next chance arriving Thursday versus the Pelicans in New Orleans.
