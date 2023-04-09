Knox (quadriceps) is available for Sunday's matchup against the Warriors.
Knox was listed as probable earlier Sunday, so his availability is unsurprising. Knox has taken advantage of playing more minutes down the stretch, averaging 14.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game over his last 10 appearances.
