Knox (trade pending) will be available Monday against the Lakers.

Knox was dealt to the Trail Blazers in the four-team trade between Atlanta, Golden State, Portland and Detroit that was being held up by Gary Payton's (abdomen) physical. The deal was officially finalized Sunday night, and Knox was initially listed as questionable for Monday. However, he's since been cleared to make his debut, though it remains to be seen if he'll be part of head coach Chauncey Billups' rotation.