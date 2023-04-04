Knox (knee) is available for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies.
Knox was carrying a questionable tag prior to this update, so it's possible that the Blazers keep an eye on his minutes Tuesday evening. The forward is averaging 13.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists over the past five games.
