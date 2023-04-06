Knox will not start Thursday at San Antonio.
Knox has been rotated in and out of the first unit over the last handful of games as the Trail Blazers continue to pack it in for the rest of the season. In his last two appearances with the reserves, Knox averaged 14.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals across 28.0 minutes.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Kevin Knox: Good to go Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Kevin Knox: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Kevin Knox: Starting Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Kevin Knox: Available to play Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Kevin Knox: Questionable Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Kevin Knox: Strong shooting night to lead bench•