Knox finished Wednesday's 120-80 loss to Sacramento with 12 points (6-16 FG, 0-5 3Pt), 12 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 39 minutes.

Knox drew his second start of the season and posted his first double-double. Over his last five appearances, the fifth-year forward has averaged 10.8 points and 5.8 rebounds in 25.4 minutes per game. As long as Portland continues to keep its regulars sidelined, Knox should have a clear path to solid usage for the remainder of the campaign.