Knox logged no counting stats in two minutes during Tuesday's 123-107 loss to the Knicks.
Knox saw playing time down the stretch, coming on as the game descended into garbage time. Somehow still playing in the league, Knox has been nothing but disappointing since being drafted with the ninth pick in the 2018 draft. At this point, there is little reason to think anything changes moving forward.
