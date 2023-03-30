Knox is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Kings, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Knox will replace Ryan Arcidiacono in the starting five Wednesday. Knox tallied 13 points, two rebounds and one assist in 33 minutes during his only other start this season.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Kevin Knox: Scores 15 points off bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Kevin Knox: Fails to score in two minutes•
-
Trail Blazers' Kevin Knox: Available to make debut•
-
Trail Blazers' Kevin Knox: Considered questionable•
-
Trail Blazers' Kevin Knox: Won't play against Thunder•
-
Trail Blazers' Kevin Knox: Likely Portland bound•