Knox (knee) is available for Thursday's game against the Spurs, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

As expected, Knox has been upgraded from probable to available and will suit up for a ninth straight game. With Shaedon Sharpe (knee) already ruled out and Cam Reddish (back) and Trendon Watford (ankle) questionable, Knox should see a sizable role versus San Antonio.