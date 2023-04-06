Knox (knee) is available for Thursday's game against the Spurs, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
As expected, Knox has been upgraded from probable to available and will suit up for a ninth straight game. With Shaedon Sharpe (knee) already ruled out and Cam Reddish (back) and Trendon Watford (ankle) questionable, Knox should see a sizable role versus San Antonio.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Kevin Knox: Coming off bench Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Kevin Knox: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Kevin Knox: Starting Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Kevin Knox: Available to play Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Kevin Knox: Questionable Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Kevin Knox: Strong shooting night to lead bench•