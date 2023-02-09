Knox was traded from the Pistons to the Warriors on Thursday, who will in turn trade him to the Trail Blazers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Knox was involved in multiple deals to get things sorted ahead of the trade deadline, but it appears he'll ultimately settle in Portland, where he should supply some wing depth for the Trail Blazers moving forward. Knox shot 37.1 percent from beyond the arc with the Pistons this season, averaging 5.6 points and 2.6 boards over 14.1 minutes in his 41 appearances (one start).