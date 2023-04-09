Knox is probable to play Sunday against the Warriors due to a right quad contusion.
Knox is dealing with a bruised quad, but it doesn't sound like it'll be keeping him off the floor for Sunday's regular-season finale. He should start and see plenty of minutes for a Portland team that will likely only have eight guys available, and he's coming off a 30-point, 11-rebound performance, so he's an attractive target in daily fantasy leagues.
