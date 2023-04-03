Knox is questionable for Tuesday's contest against Memphis due to left knee soreness.
The Kentucky product has seen over 27 minutes in each of Portland's previous four contests but appears at risk of missing Tuesday's matchup against the Grizzlies. Across Knox's recent four-game stretch, the 23-year-old is averaging 13.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals over 31.8 minutes per game. If Knox is ultimately unable to suit up, his next chance to take the floor comes Thursday against the Spurs.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Kevin Knox: Strong shooting night to lead bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Kevin Knox: Returns to bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Kevin Knox: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Kevin Knox: Gets starting nod•
-
Trail Blazers' Kevin Knox: Scores 15 points off bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Kevin Knox: Fails to score in two minutes•