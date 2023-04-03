Knox is questionable for Tuesday's contest against Memphis due to left knee soreness.

The Kentucky product has seen over 27 minutes in each of Portland's previous four contests but appears at risk of missing Tuesday's matchup against the Grizzlies. Across Knox's recent four-game stretch, the 23-year-old is averaging 13.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals over 31.8 minutes per game. If Knox is ultimately unable to suit up, his next chance to take the floor comes Thursday against the Spurs.