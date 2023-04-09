Knox registered 30 points (10-15 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Saturday's 136-125 loss to the Clippers.

Knox is one of the many Blazers players that has thrived with a more significant role, and when he was granted a start after a 24-point outing off the bench against the Spurs on Thursday, he didn't disappoint. Knox has scored 19 or more points in three of his last four appearances and is expected to have a sizable role in the season finale against the Warriors on Sunday.