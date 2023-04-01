Knox isn't in the starting five for Friday's game versus the Kings, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.
Knox will be replaced by Skylar Mays in the starting lineup Friday. Knox is averaging 5.3 points and 2.5 rebounds in 12.8 minutes across his previous 55 games coming off the bench this season.
