Knox contributed 15 points (6-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Monday's 124-90 loss to the Pelicans.

With numerous players ruled out before the game, Knox was in line for an increased role again, but Cam Reddish (back) leaving the contest early allowed Knox to see his most playing time since Jan. 10, when he played a season-high 33 minutes. Knox took advantage of the opportunity and scored his most points since Jan. 15 and recorded his third double-digit scoring outing over his past four appearances. As long as Portland remains banged up, Knox should at least be considered a potential streaming option.