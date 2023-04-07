Knox logged 24 points (9-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes during Thursday's 129-127 loss to San Antonio.

Knox moved back to the bench after starting Portland's previous contest, but despite the demotion, he popped for a team- and season-high 24 points on efficient shooting. With Portland essentially shutting down its regulars, Knox has seen an increased role over the Trail Blazers' past nine games, posting 12.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 25.8 minutes with 42/26/66 shooting splits during that stretch.