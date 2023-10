Knox signed a training camp contract with the Trail Blazers on Monday, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.

Knox appeared in 63 matchups between the Pistons and Trail Blazers last year and averaged 6.6 points and 2.8 rebounds in 15.1 minutes per game. After the team declined his team option in late June, he'll have an opportunity to compete for a roster spot during training camp this year.