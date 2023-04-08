Knox will start Saturday's game against the Clippers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Knox has started only two of the past six games but has still crossed the 24-minute threshold in all of them. During this run, he's averaged 14.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 29.3 minutes.
