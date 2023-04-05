Knox will join the first unit for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies
Knox will make his second start in four games Tuesday with the Trail Blazers packing it in for the rest of the season. In his last start, he posted 12 points (6-16 FG) and 12 rebounds over 39 minutes and should handle a similar workload. He is worthy of a look as a streaming option.
