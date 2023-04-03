Knox closed Sunday's 107-105 victory over the Timberwolves with 19 points (8-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist and three steals across 29 minutes.

Knox led all bench players in Sunday's contest in scoring while finishing second on the team in shots made in a bench-leading minute total. Knox, who posted his highest scoring total since posting a season-high 21 points on Nov. 23, has tallied 15 or more points on six occasions this season.