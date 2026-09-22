Boone agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Trail Blazers on Tuesday, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.

Boone could compete for a spot on the regular-season roster, though the organization now owns his G League rights, so he may be waived before camp begins. The 25-year-old appeared in one game with the G League's South Bay Lakers in 2025-26 before suffering an ankle injury. He later returned to action with the Southland Sharks in New Zealand, with whom he averaged 17.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.1 assists in 26.8 minutes per contest across 16 regular-season outings.