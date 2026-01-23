site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: trail-blazers-kris-murray-another-absence-coming | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Trail Blazers' Kris Murray: Another absence coming
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Murray is out for Friday's game against Toronto due to a lumbar strain.
Friday is marking a ninth consecutive absence for Murray, The forward carries no timetable for a return, making him doubtful for Monday's matchup in Boston.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories