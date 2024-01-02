Murray (thumb) has been cleared to play Monday against the Suns.
Murray was labeled as doubtful due to a left thumb sprain, but in a surprising turn of events, he'll be available off the bench for Monday's clash. He hasn't factored much into the rotation so far this season, averaging 2.5 points and 1.7 rebounds in 10.1 minutes (15 games).
