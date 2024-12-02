Murray (chest) will play Sunday against the Mavericks.
Murray has been dealing with a sternum bruise of late, but he will be able to suit up for a second consecutive game. With Jerami Grant (knee) back in the lineup, Murray doesn't figure to see much of a role.
