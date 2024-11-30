Murray (chest) is available for Friday's game against the Kings, according to Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland.
Murray will return after a two-game absence due to a bruised sternum. However, the second-year forward isn't expected to have a big role off the bench, so his availability shouldn't impact many fantasy decisions.
