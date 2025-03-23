Murray won't start Sunday's game against the Celtics.
Murray drew a spot start Friday against the Nuggets, a game Portland surprisingly won in blowout fashion. However, with Donovan Clingan back in action, Murray will shift to a reserve role. He hasn't played more than 18 minutes in any of his last seven appearances off the bench.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Kris Murray: Gets starting nod Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Kris Murray: Heads back to bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Kris Murray: Records four steals•
-
Trail Blazers' Kris Murray: Moves into starting lineup•
-
Trail Blazers' Kris Murray: Sliding to bench Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Kris Murray: Starting Friday•