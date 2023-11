Murray was recalled from the G League's Rip City Remix on Saturday.

Murray appeared for Rip City on Friday night, totaling 18 points, six boards and two assists over 31 minutes, and he could now see action for Portland on Sunday against the Lakers. The Iowa product has played in three contests with the Trail Blazers in the early stages of the 2023-24 campaign, logging one rebound and one steal over 20 minutes.