Trail Blazers' Kris Murray: Chance to return Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray (illness) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Rockets.
Murray was limited to just four minutes of playing time during Sunday's loss against the Hawks due to an illness, which prevented him from playing in Wednesday's win against the Grizzlies. Scoot Henderson figures to remain in Portland's starting lineup if Murray is unable to play Friday.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Kris Murray: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Kris Murray: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Kris Murray: Exits early Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Kris Murray: Will start Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Kris Murray: Available Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Kris Murray: Questionable for Friday•