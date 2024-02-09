Murray will come off the bench for Thursday's game against the Pistons.

Murray drew a start on Sunday against Denver and fared well, producing eight points (4-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 20 minutes. Although Jerami Grant (back) is back in the lineup, Murray figures to see a healthy workload Thursday with so many Trail Blazers sidelined by injury.