Murray has been diagnosed with a lumbar strain in his lower back and is currently without an official timetable to return.

Murray will miss his third consecutive game Sunday with a lumbar strain, and with no firm return date, it seems unlikely he'll play at all during Week 13. Until we receive a positive update on Murray's rehab process, he should be considered week-to-week.

