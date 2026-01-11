Trail Blazers' Kris Murray: Diagnosed with lumbar strain
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray has been diagnosed with a lumbar strain in his lower back and is currently without an official timetable to return.
Murray will miss his third consecutive game Sunday with a lumbar strain, and with no firm return date, it seems unlikely he'll play at all during Week 13. Until we receive a positive update on Murray's rehab process, he should be considered week-to-week.
