Trail Blazers' Kris Murray: Doubtful for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray (back) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Rockets.
Murray is unlikely to suit up Wednesday due to lower back soreness. In the likely event that the 25-year-old forward joins Jerami Grant (Achilles) on the sidelines, Sidy Cissoko is expected to step into the starting five.
