Murray supplied 18 points (7-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Sunday's 120-109 win over the Spurs.

Murray played a significant role Sunday, pouring in a season-high 18 points. He has now played at least 27 minutes in two straight games, an indication that he could end the season as a prominent part of the rotation. With that said, prior to his last two games, Murray had failed to score in six straight contests.