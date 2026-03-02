site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: trail-blazers-kris-murray-exits-early-sunday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Trail Blazers' Kris Murray: Exits early Sunday
•
1 min read
Murray (illness) will not return to Sunday's game against the Hawks. He'll finish with no counting stats across four minutes.
Murray got the starting nod Sunday but logged just over four minutes before exiting the contest due to an illness. His next opportunity to play will come Wednesday in Memphis.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Barutha
• 3 min read