Murray (illness) is available for Sunday's game against the Pacers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Murray will shed his questionable tag and return from a two-game absence due to an illness. He has appeared in just six games (four starts) since Jan. 7, averaging 5.8 points and 2.8 rebounds across 18.2 minutes per tilt during that span.

