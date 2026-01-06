Murray finished with 10 points (3-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and three steals in 27 minutes during Monday's 137-117 win over Utah.

Murray has started three consecutive games and eight of his last nine appearances amid the ongoing absence of Jerami Grant (Achilles). During that latter period, Murray has struggled to muster much fantasy relevance with averages of 7.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals in 28.6 minutes per game.