Trail Blazers' Kris Murray: Headed to bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray will return to the bench for Sunday's game against the Warriors.
Donovan Clingan is back and starting, so Murray will shift to the second unit. As a reserve this season, Murray has recorded averages of 5.2 points and 3.7 rebounds per game.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Kris Murray: Joining starting five•
-
Trail Blazers' Kris Murray: Good to go•
-
Trail Blazers' Kris Murray: Questionable for Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Kris Murray: Ruled out for Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Kris Murray: Iffy for Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Kris Murray: Sliding to second unit•